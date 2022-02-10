Super Bowl Parties: In L.A., There's Only One Place to Throw a Big Bash

The Super Bowl is about football … almost as much as it’s about parties. This singular event brings together athletes, celebrities, and influencers like nothing else can.

When you get that many high-profile people in one place big brands want to be part of it. At the intersection of celebrity and marketing sits Talent Resource Sports, a company that’s found the formula for events the entire world are watching.

“We go out two to three years in advance of a Super Bowl, or the ESPYs, or the Oscars, the Grammys, Coachella, whatever celebrity or culturally-charged moment is happening throughout the year, and we identify very high-value real estate in that respective city,” says David Spencer, co-founder of Talent Resource Sports, which puts on big bashes like Sports Illustrated The Party.

Like real estate, the most important things for a Super Bowl party are location, location, location. This year Talent Resource Sports made a major splash because, for the first time since 1993, the NFL Championship Game is back in the Entertainment Capital of America.

“We’ve been working on the L.A. Super Bowl for about two years since we took the year off last year in Tampa. It was the first time in 15 years we hadn’t activated so we’ve doubled up in Los Angeles,” says Spencer.

When you own the agency that does the biggest parties of the year and you’re coming back from a pandemic-forced hiatus you have to do things big.

“We have the highest value real estate in Los Angeles for the best-in-class offering at Super Bowl,” says Spencer.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

He is absolutely right.

The Sheats-Goldstein House is without question the most iconic home in Beverly Hills. It’s been seen in films like “The Big Lebowski,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” and doubled as LeBron James’ house in “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy.” It’s also been the backdrop for music videos by Snoop Dogg and was the spot for one of Rihanna’s birthday parties.

The home, which sits on four acres in Beverly Hills, was designed by John Lautner, a disciple of Frank Lloyd Wright. Nearly the entire thing is made of poured concrete and it has almost no right angles.

It’s such an architectural masterpiece that it’s going to be donated to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

But not until its current owner decides to part with it.

NBA superfan James Goldstein bought the home in the 1960’s. He’s someone you might not know but have probably seen. Goldstein attends around 100 NBA games a year and has become good friends with multiple basketball stars, including Steph Curry, who used the home for a party during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Goldstein has a passion for architecture and engineering and uses this home as template for what is possible.

“I’ve been working on this house for 40-some years so I’m very happy with the way things have turned out and I’m very proud for what I’ve accomplished, I have to admit,” says Goldstein.

And he’s far from done.

“There is no end to what I’m doing. The next project will be a theater and another project after that is going to be a guest house so there’s no stopping.”

NBC 7's Derek Togerson toured one of L.A.'s most iconic properties as it gets prepped to host a big Super Bowl party this Sunday.

That’s in addition to all the incredible features the home already boasts. It has two pools, one of them an infinity lap pool, a hot tub hidden underneath a deck, retractable skylights, a koi pond next to the living room, floor-to-ceiling glass windows (some of which mechanically retract), a massive closet with a mechanical revolving coat rack, a floating tennis court, and of course a fully operations night club (the aptly named Club James) for entertaining purposes.

So, yeah, this is not a bad spot for a Super Bowl bash or two.

“It’s one of those types of experiences that already has a built-in celebrity and entertainment pedigree,” says Spencer.

While he usually gravitates towards basketball Goldstein is a fan of the engineering monster that is SoFi Stadium. Goldstein has tried to use his upgrades as a way to move architecture in Los Angeles forward.

“I’m very proud of the new football stadium and I think that what I’ve done is on a very small scale compared to that, which I think is a major achievement, as well. I want the architecture in Los Angeles to improve. It’s got a long way to go.”

His home will take center stage on the Super Bowl party scene starting on Friday for the Bloomberg Power Players Summit. Saturday morning brings the Neiman Marcus Brunch and Sunday afternoon there’s a Super Bowl game viewing event for those who either can’t or don’t want to, go to the game.

For David Spencer, this week has been a long time coming.

“People are coming to see and be seen and just meet people, especially after taking a hiatus over the last two years on live events, people are eager to go out and be social with one another. It’s just one of those events that transcends mainstream pop culture.”

Let the games, and parties, begin.