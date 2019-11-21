San Diego law enforcement recovered a body found at Sunset Cliffs Thursday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

A man without clothes was discovered dead near Froude Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard at around 12:45 p.m., SDFD said.

SDFD spokesperson Monica Muñoz told NBC 7 the initial call to the scene was to assist someone in the water.

By 1:15 p.m. crews continued to recover the body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An NBC 7 photographer spotted responders with the body on a rocky shore underneath a cliffside.

SDFD, SDPD, and San Diego Lifeguards responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.