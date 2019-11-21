Crews Recover Body After Man Without Clothes Found Dead at Sunset Cliffs - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Crews Recover Body After Man Without Clothes Found Dead at Sunset Cliffs

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    San Diego law enforcement recovered a body found at Sunset Cliffs Thursday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

    A man without clothes was discovered dead near Froude Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard at around 12:45 p.m., SDFD said.

    SDFD spokesperson Monica Muñoz told NBC 7 the initial call to the scene was to assist someone in the water.

    By 1:15 p.m. crews continued to recover the body, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    An NBC 7 photographer spotted responders with the body on a rocky shore underneath a cliffside.

    SDFD, SDPD, and San Diego Lifeguards responded to the scene.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices