Student accused of bringing fake gun to East County magnet school, authorities say

A student suspected of threatening another student and bringing a replica gun to a magnet school in Spring Valley was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at STEAM Academy in the 1000 block of Leland Street minutes after receiving a call about a school threat just before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, identified by school administrators as a student at STEAM Academy, was located and sent to the school office, the sheriff's department said. The suspect's identity was not released because SDSO does not release information about minors.

Around 3 p.m., the school was placed on secure campus status — meaning the students and staff stayed indoors and instruction could continue with locked doors — "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

More deputies and Sheriff's Explosive Detection K-9s were called in to help search each room on campus. That was when deputies found a BB gun, according to the department.

SDSO said school staff started releasing students about two hours later when the secure campus status was lifted.

The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and openly displaying/exposing a replica firearm in a public place, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.