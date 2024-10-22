Spring Valley

Student accused of bringing fake gun to East County magnet school, authorities say

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student suspected of threatening another student and bringing a replica gun to a magnet school in Spring Valley was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at STEAM Academy in the 1000 block of Leland Street minutes after receiving a call about a school threat just before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The suspect, identified by school administrators as a student at STEAM Academy, was located and sent to the school office, the sheriff's department said. The suspect's identity was not released because SDSO does not release information about minors.

Around 3 p.m., the school was placed on secure campus status — meaning the students and staff stayed indoors and instruction could continue with locked doors — "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

More deputies and Sheriff's Explosive Detection K-9s were called in to help search each room on campus. That was when deputies found a BB gun, according to the department.

SDSO said school staff started releasing students about two hours later when the secure campus status was lifted.

The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and openly displaying/exposing a replica firearm in a public place, officials said.

Local

weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! Our NBC 7 San Diego app has a new, customizable weather section 

Daylight Saving Time Oct 7

Daylight saving time is ending. Why are we still ‘falling back' anyway?

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Spring Valley
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us