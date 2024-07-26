Structure fire breaks out in downtown San Diego, sends large plume of smoke into sky

Heavy smoke was seen across the downtown San Diego area after a building caught fire Friday night.

The blaze, which was reported just before 7:30 p.m., is located in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue in front of Horton Plaza, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Broadway is closed between Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue, and Fourth Avenue is closed between B Street and F Street due to the fire, police said, adding that it could be 2-3 hours before the roads are back open.

Tens of thousands of people were downtown on Friday, many of whom were attending Comic-Con — San Diego's comic book and pop culture extravaganza. The large plume of smoke caught the attention of many in the area, and police say dozens gathered on both sides of the incident.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

SDPD said no evacuations were in place but that crowd and traffic control was necessary.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.