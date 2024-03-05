San Diego Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects connected to a string of burglaries that have occurred in Mira Mesa within the last couple of weeks.

Investigators believe they all appear to be related due to the suspects’ burglary tactics. Neighbors NBC 7 talked with in the Mira Mesa neighborhood worry about their safety, especially after learning their home is one of the several these burglars have targeted.

Surveillance video captured the moment five burglars broke into Ryley Duong’s home this weekend. The video shows all of them in hoodies wearing masks.

“It seems like something that they thought of ahead of time and profiled the house to know when people leave,” Ryley Duong, one of the burglary victims said.

Duong said it happened within one hour. He left for dinner and when he came back he was surprised by what he found.

“When I went back, seems like things inside the house were messed up and got thrown all over the place, especially in the bedroom because that’s where they accessed it through the patio door,” Duong said.

Duongs’ case is one of eight burglaries in the Mira Mesa neighborhood that police believe to be related because the suspects use the same tactics.

They describe the suspects as men in their late teens and early twenties.

According to San Diego Police, once they identify a target location, the suspects enter the home through a back sliding door. In some cases, the glass door was broken to gain entry.

Such was the case of another victim who asked to remain anonymous.

“Those drawers and cabinets, they were all open and they pulled everything out,” she told NBC 7.

She said the burglars smashed her back sliding door and sifted through every room in the home Sunday night as well. The burglars took thousands of dollars in cash and in family valuables she said are irreplaceable.

“All the cash, all the jewleries, so I came from China, I have generations and generations, mother-in-laws, all those jewleries,” she said.

These victims said they feel very uneasy even in their own homes.

“Unsafe, perhaps, unsafe. You don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Duong said.

Police are asking anyone with information on these burglaries to call Crime Stoppers immediately at 888-580-8477.