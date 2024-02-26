Thieves run off with rifles, jewelry in back-to-back Mira Mesa burglaries

Thieves targeting two Mira Mesa homes on Sunday night stole heirloom jewelry, watches, and even rifles, including an assault style rifle.

The victims told NBC 7 they now feel unsafe in their own homes.

Just fifteen minutes after a young family of four living on Covina Street left to go out to dinner Sunday night, three burglars stole their valuables and a gun safe. Inside it were three rifles including an AR-15.

“There was jewelry that was passed down from my grandmother, my mom, then to me. Irreplaceable? Yes,” the wife said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The couple wished not to be identified but say the break-in is weighing heavy on both of them.

They have two children under the age of two.

“I feel I failed as a father. I failed to protect them and protect their privacy. They violated our safe place,“ the father said.

Five minutes after the victims on Covina Street called 911, police received a call from another victim on Thanksgiving Lane just around the corner. The burglars stole fifty cent pieces and two watches.

The victim showed NBC 7 a photo of her broken fence. She said that’s how the burglars got in the yard.

A doorbell camera recorded burglars at Covina street.

“He’s calling the get away car to pull over. Then three males come out and they drag our safe through our grass. It was bolted down. Big, large safe probably at least like, 5 feet tall,“ she described.

Investigating officers can’t say whether the same crew is responsible for both burglaries.

One thing stolen that may never be recovered is their peace of mind.

“What we think is safe is not safe enough. Maybe it’s not if we are going to get hit, it's when,“ the husband said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of those responsible. So far police have not identified any suspects.