Strike over at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Unionized workers at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel ratified a new four-year contract this week, ending a strike that lasted 38 days.

More than 700 workers began striking Sept. 1, seeking higher wages and manageable workloads, with their union saying many of its members have been forced to work multiple jobs in order to withstand major cost-of-living increases.

Hundreds of workers at one of San Diego's most iconic hotels may soon walk off the job. Workers at the Hotel del Coronado have voted to authorize a strike.

Unite Here Local 30, which represents the workers, said 94% voted Wednesday to approve the new contract, which includes "significant wage increases," hikes to worker pensions and healthcare funding, and improvements to staffing and employee workloads.

The San Diego workers were among thousands of hotel workers nationwide who have gone on strike since Labor Day. Unite Here Local 30 said thousands of other Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotel workers are currently on strike in Boston, Honolulu and San Francisco.

During the local strike, the workers gained support from the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which moved its early October convention from the Bayfront hotel to a hotel in Los Angeles as a show of solidarity.

Unite Here Local 30 also represents workers at the Hotel del Coronado, who voted last week to authorize a strike if a new contract cannot be agreed upon.