Street repair work begins in Clairemont Mesa, OB, Point Loma and Rancho Peñasquitos

The city of San Diego is starting a street- resurfacing and repair project Tuesday in and around the neighborhoods of Clairemont Mesa, Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Rancho Penasquitos, officials said.

The project will involve the use of slurry seal "to prevent the deterioration of streets, which is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego's network of roads," the city said in a news release Monday.

Officials added that slurry seal also reduces the need "for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets."

According to the city, slurry seal is "a cost-effective pavement preservation method" made up of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. Crews apply the mixture to street surfaces at an average quarter-inch thickness, extending the use of streets already in good condition.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Two slurry seal projects kick off this week! 🚧 Resurfacing work began today on Camino Del Sur and will continue on streets in and around #ClairemontMesa, #RanchoPeñasquitos, #OceanBeach and #PointLoma. Check out the roads being resurfaced: https://t.co/Q7jHwXRr60#SanDiegoAtWork — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) March 25, 2024

The city uses a management system that helps it choose when to schedule projects, based on a condition index score based on the street's roughness and cracks.

Earlier this year, the city Transportation Department announced the results of a comprehensive survey of pavement conditions in San Diego.

To prioritize street paving, the city uses recent index scores along with other factors, including climate resiliency, equity, funding, mobility and road type.

The city often groups repairs within a neighborhood to include streets in similar conditions or undertake them after other projects, officials said.

Weather permitting, Slurry Seal Projects 2325 and 2326 will be finished through March and April. The following roads will be resurfaced:

Archer Street

Fortuna Avenue

Jewell Street

Dawes Street

Lamont Street

Hiawatha Court

Hiawatha Way

Joplin Avenue

Mabon Place

Kamloop Avenue

Jappa Avenue

Galveston Street

Littlefield Street

Voltaire Street

Udall Street

Narragansett Avenue

Guizot Street;

Orma Drive;

Temple Street;

Conde Street;

Conde Place;

Pine Street;

Ampudia Street;

Presidio Drive;

Arista Street;

Whitman Street;

Hortensia Street;

Arista Court;

Fort Stockton Drive;

Arista Drive;

Trias Street;

Crescent Drive;

Nashville Street;

Bervy Street;

Tonopah Avenue;

Frankfort Street;

Asher Street;

Lieta Street;

Camino Del Sur;

Butano Court;

Butano Way;

Sparren Way;

Camino Del Suelo;

Silver Ivy Lane;

Fallhaven Road;

Torrey Bella Court;

Torrey Glenn Road;

Watson Ranch Road;

Galway Place;

Waterford Lane;

Adobe Bluffs Drive;

Crimson Cedar;

Golden Elm Lane;

Gainsborough Avenue;

Clatsop Lane;

Clatsop Way;

Camino Del Suelo;

Gunnison Court;

Pipestone Way;

Alpine Ridge Road;

Orange Haven Place;

Hampe Court;

Rotherham Avenue;

Cayucos Court;

Cayucos Way;

Sparren Way;

Bodie Court;

Calle Tragar;

Bryn Glen Way;

Bryn Glen Court;

Crimson Cedar;

Golden Elm Lane;

Gunnison Court; and

Cherry Hill Drive.

A map of the street repairs is available here.