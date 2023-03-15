Storm Damage

Storm Has San Diego Tree Crews Jumping

With the ground saturated from so much rain, some local trees are vulnerable to toppling

By Jeanette Quezada

NBC Universal, Inc.

Donny Starkins lives in a Solana Beach neighborhood where a tree recently fell over. He noticed it while taking his two dogs on a walk.

“When I walked out there that day to see the tree, it had smashed a car, so there was a car underneath it," Starkins said. "The back tires of the car were lifted up, and, luckily, I don’t think anybody was hurt.'

The city of San Diego said that since noon on Tuesday, it has received a total of 22 notifications to its Get it Done app involving tree damage. At least two of them fell on cars, officials said.

“I’m originally from Northern Australia, so I’m pretty used to the rain," Ben Stewart-Steele said. "My wife is from Scotland. She’s very used to the rain, so it’s kind of nice."

Stewart-Steele also lives in Solana Beach. He said he’s grateful no one was injured when the tree toppled over.

“My wife was actually walking with my baby just before that on the way down, and then on the way back, the tree had fallen over,” Stewart-Steele said.

A tree-trimming crew spent all morning clearing the site.

“With all this water and all this wetness, more trees might fall,” Starkins said.

The city of San Diego said it is not aware of injuries from the recently downed tree, but they do expect to respond to more calls about fallen trees.

Storm Damage
