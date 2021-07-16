Stonewall Rally, Dance Party Kick Off San Diego Pride Weekend

Pride festivities are in-person and in full swing.

Hundreds of people were out in Hillcrest Friday night for the start of a fun-filled weekend. Notable kickoff events included a dance party and the Stonewall Rally, one of the city's biggest festivals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rally celebrates the Stonewall Riots of 1969, a series of demonstrations from members of the gay community in New York City.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar has the latest details on Pride Weekend which just kicked off.

Festival goers said Pride is an important time to reflect on how much progress has been made for LGTBQ rights, and to look toward the future.

“I think it’s still important because people don't realize how -- California is used to having all the freedom and rights, but in most of the country it’s not that way, so I think it’s important to stand in unity of each other and declare that we are a force to be reckoned with basically,” Ron Alsop said.

Pride weekend typically brings thousands to San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood, known around the country for its inclusivity as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies.

The event made a huge comeback this year after the pandemic forced the celebration to go virtual last year.

“I love it because, honestly, being someone who’s a lesbian in public, it’s different, but at Pride, everyone is proud to be who they are,” Makayla Munoz said.

Saturday’s events include a happy hour, drag brunch and dance party under the pride flag at University Avenue from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say they're expecting about 100,000 people will show up over the weekend. San Diego Pride typically draws approximately 250,000 people.