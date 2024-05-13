Red Lobster location in San Diego ‘temporarily closed'

One of San Diego's Red Lobster locations is now closed, according to the seafood restaurant chain's website.

As of Monday night, the Red Lobster location at 8330 Mira Mesa Blvd. in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood was listed on its website as "temporarily closed." A sign posted on the restaurant's door also stated the location had shut down.

A sign posted on the Red Lobster in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood, which says that the location is closed.

The closure comes less than a month after CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the longtime chain was seeking a buyer and considering a bankruptcy filing.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Red Lobster's website shows that the other San Diego location at 3780 Sports Arena Blvd. in the Midway District remains open. The chain's locations in Chula Vista and Temecula are also still open.

TageX Brands, a restaurant liquidation company, announced in an X post on Monday that it was auctioning off the furniture and equipment of the dozens of closed Red Lobster locations throughout the U.S., including the Mira Mesa location. The auctions are set to end on Thursday, according to the liquidator's website.