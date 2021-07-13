San Diego Pride Week Schedule

Forget about the scaled-down version of San Diego Pride we were expecting this summer. The celebration was brought back on a much grander scale for 2021 than what was originally planned.

Several in-person events are part of the updated plan:

The Resilient Community March: Takes the place of the normal parade, and will be a march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest

Takes the place of the normal parade, and will be a march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest The Pride Block Party: A two-evening event with live music and other activities. Organizers expect this event to draw over 100,000 people between the two days

A two-evening event with live music and other activities. Organizers expect this event to draw over 100,000 people between the two days The Spirit of Stonewall Rally: Takes place during the July 16 festivities during the block party

In celebration of Pride Month, a Pride flag was displayed over San Diego City Hall for the first time.

Additional events are as listed:

Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition

Friday, July 9 – 6 PM

San Diego Pride Office

She Fest

July 10 – 1 PM

Hillcrest Pride Flag

Light Up the Cathedral

July 14 – 7 PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

True Colors Revue

Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18 – 7 PM

InsideOUT

Virtual Pride 5K

Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021

Pride Live

July 17 – 9 AM

Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube

Pride Senior Coffee

Saturday, July 17 – 9:30 AM

CoffeeNTalk

Pride Youth Picnic

Saturday, July 17 – 11 AM

Pioneer Park, Mission Hills

Black Pride Rooftop Party

July 17 – 12 PM

Solamar Hotel

Pride Military Pool Party

Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM

Viejas Resort Allure Pool

Pride at the Park

Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM

Viejas Casino & Resort

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House

Saturday, July 17 – 3 PM

Mujeres Brew

Pride at The Hive

Saturday, July 17 – 4 PM

The Hive

Pride Family Gathering

Sunday, July 18 – 9:30 AM

San Diego Youth Services

Pride at Deja Brew

Sunday, July 18 – 11 AM

Deja Brew

San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event

Saturday, July 24 – 7:30 PM

Torero Stadium