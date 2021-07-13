San Diego Pride Week Schedule

Forget about the scaled-down version of San Diego Pride we were expecting this summer. The celebration was brought back on a much grander scale for 2021 than what was originally planned.
Several in-person events are part of the updated plan:
- The Resilient Community March: Takes the place of the normal parade, and will be a march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest
- The Pride Block Party: A two-evening event with live music and other activities. Organizers expect this event to draw over 100,000 people between the two days
- The Spirit of Stonewall Rally: Takes place during the July 16 festivities during the block party
- Click here for more event info
Additional events are as listed:
Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition
Friday, July 9 – 6 PM
San Diego Pride Office
She Fest
July 10 – 1 PM
Hillcrest Pride Flag
Light Up the Cathedral
July 14 – 7 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
True Colors Revue
Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18 – 7 PM
InsideOUT
Virtual Pride 5K
Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021
Pride Live
July 17 – 9 AM
Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube
Pride Senior Coffee
Saturday, July 17 – 9:30 AM
CoffeeNTalk
Pride Youth Picnic
Saturday, July 17 – 11 AM
Pioneer Park, Mission Hills
Black Pride Rooftop Party
July 17 – 12 PM
Solamar Hotel
Pride Military Pool Party
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Resort Allure Pool
Pride at the Park
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Casino & Resort
Latinx at Mujeres Brew House
Saturday, July 17 – 3 PM
Mujeres Brew
Pride at The Hive
Saturday, July 17 – 4 PM
The Hive
Pride Family Gathering
Sunday, July 18 – 9:30 AM
San Diego Youth Services
Pride at Deja Brew
Sunday, July 18 – 11 AM
Deja Brew
San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event
Saturday, July 24 – 7:30 PM
Torero Stadium