San Diego pride

San Diego Pride Week Schedule

The week is full of large in-person events including a block party with live music

By Dave Summers and Rafael Avitabile

Forget about the scaled-down version of San Diego Pride we were expecting this summer. The celebration was brought back on a much grander scale for 2021 than what was originally planned.

Several in-person events are part of the updated plan:

  • The Resilient Community March: Takes the place of the normal parade, and will be a march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest
  • The Pride Block Party: A two-evening event with live music and other activities. Organizers expect this event to draw over 100,000 people between the two days
  • The Spirit of Stonewall Rally: Takes place during the July 16 festivities during the block party
  • Click here for more event info
In celebration of Pride Month, a Pride flag was displayed over San Diego City Hall for the first time.

Additional events are as listed:

Pride: Together Again – Art Exhibition

Friday, July 9 – 6 PM
San Diego Pride Office

She Fest
July 10 – 1 PM
Hillcrest Pride Flag

Light Up the Cathedral
July 14 – 7 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

True Colors Revue
Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18 – 7 PM
InsideOUT

Virtual Pride 5K
Friday, July 16 – Monday, July 19, 2021

Pride Live
July 17 – 9 AM
Online streaming on Facebook and YouTube

Pride Senior Coffee
Saturday, July 17 – 9:30 AM
CoffeeNTalk

Pride Youth Picnic
Saturday, July 17 – 11 AM
Pioneer Park, Mission Hills

Black Pride Rooftop Party
July 17 – 12 PM
Solamar Hotel

Pride Military Pool Party
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Resort Allure Pool

Pride at the Park
Saturday, July 17 – 2 PM
Viejas Casino & Resort

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House
Saturday, July 17 – 3 PM
Mujeres Brew

Pride at The Hive
Saturday, July 17 – 4 PM
The Hive

Pride Family Gathering
Sunday, July 18 – 9:30 AM
San Diego Youth Services

Pride at Deja Brew
Sunday, July 18 – 11 AM
Deja Brew

San Diego Loyal – OUT at Event
Saturday, July 24 – 7:30 PM
Torero Stadium

