State Route 78 West Reopens This Week; Three-Week SR-78 East Full Closure Begins Same Day

While drivers in North County will be happy to hear that the three-week-old state Route 78 west closure is expected to end this week, the problems are not over on that freeway.

Starting the same day SR-78 west reopens — which is expected to be Wednesday — all eastbound lanes of SR-78 will be shut down. The closure is expected to last three weeks as well, according to Caltrans.

Due to rainy weather, Cal Trans has extended the westbound lane closure of State Route 78 for at least another week as they work to remove and replace five damaged culverts.

"Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close," said Caltrans Public Information Officer Hayden Manning.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The lengthy closure began March 15 when a large sinkhole appeared during one of the many atmospheric rivers San Diego has seen this winter and early spring.

An email Manning sent out Monday said repaving has begun on the westbound lanes between College Boulevard and El Camino Real. Work is expected to be completed "by Wednesday's morning commute." Soon thereafter, the eastbound lanes will be closed.

Workers had to excavate down 38-40 feet and then rebuild the roadway, officials said. A failed 50-year-old culvert caused the sinkhole, Caltrans Maintenance Chief Shawn Rizzutto told NBC 7 in March.

The closures are taking a toll on those who regularly use SR-78 for their commutes.

NBC 7/Scott Baird SR-78 in North County flooded during rain on March 15, 2023.

"Because of the closure on the 78, I had to drive an additional 20 to 30 miles and come from East County on the 52 all the way up the 5 and around to get to a birthday party, and so, of course, because of that I was a half-hour late," one driver told NBC 7.

Signs alerting drivers to the closure on northbound and southbound Interstate 15 will remain in place, and crews will move the sign on SR-78 west sign to eastbound lanes during the next round of repairs.