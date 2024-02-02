State of Emergency declared for San Clemente rail line

A State of Emergency was declared Thursday for the landslide threatening the rail line in San Clemente, allowing access to emergency funding toward restoring service as soon as possible.

The declaration will allow the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) to access up to $10 million in immediate emergency funding for protecting the track and restoring service.

“I’m grateful for the State’s partnership and for recognizing what an important issue this is for regional mobility,” said OCTA CEO Johnson.

Update for Feb. 1: Today, in response to a letter OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson sent earlier in the day to Caltrans Director Tony Tavares, the State issued an official emergency declaration for the landslide threatening the rail line in #SanClemente. Details: https://t.co/l1t3YIFNQh pic.twitter.com/9eDhRgsmaw — OCTA (@goOCTA) February 2, 2024

The line is essential for train passengers to get from San Diego to Los Angeles and Orange County. It's also considered one of the busiest in the U.S.

Plastic tarps were placed Wednesday before a winter storm hit the county Thursday to prevent any mudslides and further damage to the tracks. Because of this, freight trains were allowed to operate at slow speeds through the area overnight.

The rail line was closed on Jan. 24, after it was reported that debris from the hillside slope along the Mariposa Trail Bridge in San Clemente had fallen onto the right of way and railroad tracks.

Weekday Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County line Metrolink trains operate only as far south as the Laguna Miguel/Mission Viejo Station until further notice. All weekend Metrolink trains are operating to and from San Juan Capistrano.

Below are the service modifications for the Pacific Surfliner in place through Feb. 9:

Northbound

Trains 573 and 587 are cancelled with no alternate transportation provided.

and are cancelled with no alternate transportation provided. Train 761 , which normally operates between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, will originate in Los Angeles with no alternate transportation provided between San Diego and Los Angeles.

, which normally operates between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, will originate in Los Angeles with no alternate transportation provided between San Diego and Los Angeles. Train 595 , which normally operates between San Diego and Los Angeles, will originate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided. Passengers may use Bus 5811 for service to Los Angeles.

, which normally operates between San Diego and Los Angeles, will originate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided. Passengers may use Bus 5811 for service to Los Angeles. Trains 581 and 591, which normally operate between San Diego and Los Angeles, will originate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided.

and which normally operate between San Diego and Los Angeles, will originate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided. Train 765, which normally operates between San Diego and Goleta, will originate at Irvine with no alternate transportation provided.

which normally operates between San Diego and Goleta, will originate at Irvine with no alternate transportation provided. Train 769 will operate as Train 1769 from San Diego to Oceanside, as Bus 3967 from Oceanside to Irvine, and as Train 769 from San Juan Capistrano to Goleta.

will operate as Train 1769 from San Diego to Oceanside, as Bus 3967 from Oceanside to Irvine, and as Train 769 from San Juan Capistrano to Goleta. Train 777 will operate as Train 1777 from San Diego to Oceanside, as Bus 3977 from Oceanside to Irvine, and as Train 777 from San Juan Capistrano to San Luis Obispo.

will operate as Train 1777 from San Diego to Oceanside, as Bus 3977 from Oceanside to Irvine, and as Train 777 from San Juan Capistrano to San Luis Obispo. Train 785 will operate as Train 1785 from San Diego to Oceanside, as Bus 3985 from Oceanside to Irvine, and as Train 785 from San Juan Capistrano to Goleta.

Southbound

Trains 572 and 586 are canceled with no alternate transportation provided.

and are canceled with no alternate transportation provided. Train 794 , which normally operates between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, will terminate in Los Angeles with no alternate transportation provided.

, which normally operates between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, will terminate in Los Angeles with no alternate transportation provided. Train 562 , which normally operates between Los Angeles and San Diego, will terminate at Irvine with no alternate transportation provided between Irvine and San Diego.

, which normally operates between Los Angeles and San Diego, will terminate at Irvine with no alternate transportation provided between Irvine and San Diego. Trains 564 and 580, which normally operate between Los Angeles and San Diego, will terminate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided.

and which normally operate between Los Angeles and San Diego, will terminate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided. Train 770 will operate as Train 770 from Goleta to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3770 from Irvine to Oceanside and Train 1770 from Oceanside to San Diego.

will operate as Train 770 from Goleta to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3770 from Irvine to Oceanside and Train 1770 from Oceanside to San Diego. Train 774 will operate as Train 774 from San Luis Obispo to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3974 from Irvine to Oceanside and as Train 1774 from Oceanside to San Diego.

will operate as Train 774 from San Luis Obispo to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3974 from Irvine to Oceanside and as Train 1774 from Oceanside to San Diego. Train 784 will operate as Train 784 from Goleta to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3984 from Irvine to Oceanside and as Train 1784 from Oceanside to San Diego.

will operate as Train 784 from Goleta to San Juan Capistrano, as Bus 3984 from Irvine to Oceanside and as Train 1784 from Oceanside to San Diego. Train 790, which normally operates between Goleta and San Diego, will terminate at San Juan Capistrano with no alternate transportation provided.

Please note: The Market Café may not be available on all trains during this time.

A timeline for a full reopening has not yet been determined.