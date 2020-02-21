State Medical Board Sues SDUSD Over Release of Vaccine Exemption Records

The San Diego Unified School District is being sued to turn over some students' medical information regarding vaccinations.

The Medical Board of California is investigating three doctors to determine what criteria they used when granting medical vaccine exemptions for students.

The medical board wants the the district to give it information about some students' medical records, and has named the district in "a petition for order compelling compliance with subpoena."

To get into school, students need to be vaccinated unless they get a medical exemption.

"Typically it's a child undergoing chemotherapy, has an organ transplant, or is taking medications that suppress the immune system," said Susan Barndollar, the program manager for nursing and wellness for the district.

Despite protests, the state passed a law last year allowing public health officials to monitor and flag medical exemptions granted for questionable reasons. Now, according to the petitions, the state medical board is ordering the school district "to turn over copies of vaccine exemptions issued by three doctors, so the children exempted for medical reasons can be identified and the board can investigate the validity of the exemptions."

The three doctors are Marie Hong Sheih, John Edward Humiston and Timothey Rupert Dooley. NBC 7 reached out to all three, but did not hear back.

Summer, who does not want to give her last name, calls it a "witch hunt."

Summer, a parent, said the medical board is targeting the kind of doctors who she believes do their research.

"They're looking in the wrong direction. Really what we need to be doing is looking at the vaccine program, and really what we need to be doing is listening to those doing the research into vaccines," she said.

In a statement, the district wrote in part, "Before releasing any student data, we notified parents of plans to release the data and of their right to object. Several parents did object... One parent asked the court to issue a temporary protective order prohibiting the district from releasing their students' records to the medical review board."

"If parents say no, I don't want my medical information released, we should respect that," said Summer. "I certainly hope the courts will uphold our constitutional rights to privacy."

A court hearing on the matter is set for next month, according to the district.