Starlight Parade & Festival returns to Chula Vista in December

The Starlight Parade and Festival is returning to the heart of Chula Vista this December after a three-year hiatus.

The parade is slated to return on December 3rd to Third Avenue with over 100 festive floats, marching bands, dance teams and classic cars.

“The City of Chula Vista is proud to announce the magical return of the Starlight Parade and Festival,” said Mayor John McCann. “After a three-year hiatus, we are preparing to bring the parade and festival that will be bigger and brighter than ever before. Parade applications will soon be available."

The holiday festivities will start at 3 p.m. on Third Avenue, between H and E streets. There will be live music on stage at Memorial Park with a Holiday Market featuring local artisans. A tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the parade at 6 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For information on the festivities and parade applications, click here.