Crews battle Spring Valley house fire, smoke plume seen for miles

The blaze prompted a second-alarm response because of its proximity to nearby homes, according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue

By Danielle Smith

Cal Fire

A fire that broke out Thursday evening at a three-story home in Spring Valley created a large plume of smoke in the sky that could be seen for miles.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue crews are responding to the blaze that erupted around 6:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of La Mesa Avenue. The fire prompted a second-alarm response because of its proximity to nearby homes, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the fire was coming out of the bottom floor and onto the second floor. Due to the dangerous situation, crews are fighting the fire from the outside.

As of 7:30 p.m., no injuries were reported. San Miguel Fire said it believes the home to be a complete loss.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

