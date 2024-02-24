New and gently-used items needed in Spring Valley for flood victims

A nonprofit organization called Spring Valley Community Alliance (SVCA) is accepting donations for flood victims, but the response has not been quite what they’d hoped.

“People are already struggling these days and so to just get hit with a blow like that, that no one expected out of nowhere,” Christopher Pierce told NBC 7. “It was tough to see.”

Pierce is the vice president of SVCA. He said they have been collecting new or gently-used items since Saturday, Feb. 17, and, in the past week, they have had about a dozen people stop by. He said he believes people want to help but might not know they are there.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We saw that San Diego has a lot of nonprofits out there that really stood up and took action for the people living in the city of San Diego. However, Spring Valley is an unincorporated county community, so we really don’t have that many nonprofits that have been established,” he added.

Pierce mentioned that their group started in 2020 as a way to beautify the neighborhood, but when the flooding happened, he knew they had to do something.

“We just got to help these people,” he said.

SVCA partnered with several other local organizations to hold their donation drive. It is at 3310 Bancroft Drive in the parking lot of the Spring Valley Community Church. They will be accepting items Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon until mid-April, or as long as there is a need.

“We hope that people still see a need in the community,” Pierce said. “The vouchers are going to soon run out, and they’re going to have to go back to their houses.”

For more information on how to help flood victims in Spring Valley through SVCA, click here.