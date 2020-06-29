Spotty Showers, Gusty Winds Kick Off Week in San Diego County

Light, spotty showers and gusty winds hit parts of San Diego County Monday morning – the first rain seen in quite some time.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the drizzle slickening roads early Monday was expected to linger through lunchtime.

Just before 4 a.m., the National Weather Service said a few locations across San Diego County had gotten just over 0.10 inches of rain. The NWS said showers would continue in some areas through at least 8 a.m.

A few locations have received over 0.10" of rain. Here are the latest rainfall totals. Some more showers will continue through about 8 AM. https://t.co/ik1av378cN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 29, 2020

By the afternoon, Parveen said the county will be dry and heading into a warming trend for the rest of the week. Parveen said that by Fourth of July, it’ll be in the upper-70s and sunny at the coast and in the mid-80s inland.

Meanwhile, the NWS issued a wind advisory overnight, in effect until 8 a.m. for San Diego County’s deserts and mountains, with west winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph were possible on the desert slopes and through the passes.

The NWS said this wind pattern is more typical of a low-pressure trough in March or April, not in late June.

The winds are expected to decrease as the morning unfolds but could become gusty once more in wind-prone areas Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.

As always, anyone driving in high-profile vehicles in windy zones should practice extra caution on the roadways. Watch out for tree limbs or blown down power lines in windy areas, too.