Special Friendship Forms Between San Diego Trash Truck Driver and 4 Year Old

It's another reason to look forward to trash day

By Artie Ojeda

There’s something to be said about kids and trash trucks. Take 3-and-a-half-year-old Cole.

"He’s been infatuated with it, pushing the trash cans, waiting for the trash guy to come," said Chris Norton, Cole's dad.

Cole has loved trash day ever since he was a toddler ... because?

"... Because they pick up stuff," Cole said.

Cole has gotten to know City of San Diego truck driver, Dwayne Bullock.

Dwayne recently posted a video on his Facebook page. It turns out, the two have exchanged Christmas gifts ever since the pandemic.

This year, Dwayne had something special for Cole.

Dwayne made a couple T-shirts. On Cole’s shirt it says, "My Big Buddy Dwayne."

On Dwayne’s shirt it says, "My Little Buddy Cole."

"I always feel like if you smile at somebody, it just makes their day better, because if they smile back, it makes your day better," said Bullock.

This holiday season, there’s a message here about simple kindness.

NBC 7's Reporter Artie Ojeda signs off for one last time.

"We try to talk to Cole a lot about just kindness, and generosity and just doing things out of the goodness of your heart for others and Dwayne is a great example of that," said Laura Norton, Cole's mom.

"It takes one second for me to smile at Cole. 'Hey, here’s a sticker!' He waves back, 'Thank you for your service!' And his day is better because he talks to his teacher about me, he talks to other people about me, now he’s spreading that love that I took one second to show him," Bullock said.

And so, how does little Cole feel about Dwayne?

"He’s my buddy, yeah," Cole said.

It's a heartwarming gesture of kindness, a special friendship.

"I love that kid. Love him. Love him to death," Bullock said.

