San Diego Humane Society Grapples With Overcrowded Shelters

Zeus, an 8-year-old pit bull mix, has seen dogs come and go since February. He's still patiently waiting for a new home.

Staff said older dogs tend to be more difficult to place. But this holiday season, age isn't a factor.

The San Diego Humane Society’s President, Dr. Gary Weitzman, said there are more than 1,000 dogs at shelter facilities, putting them over capacity.

“We’re seeing interest in animals, we’re just not seeing the household numbers and the availability anymore to take new animals in,” said Weitzman.

During the pandemic, a lot of people adopted dogs and then later returned them at shelters all over the country. However, that isn’t leading to the overwhelming number of dogs, Weitzman said.

He told NBC 7 he believes the problem could be that people’s lifestyles have changed.

“Whether or not they can afford to live in San Diego, if they move out of this region. If they change jobs, if they’re more remote, they are at capacity, too, in so many ways in their lives, and in the number of animals they have,” said Weitzman.

James Allen brought his chihuahua, Diamond, to get her vaccines. It’s one of the many resources available at the Humane society, which includes free dog food and financial help with pet care if a person qualifies.

"All the services, they have. Everything they have from the veterinarian and cleaning the teeth, and the things that are important. That a lot of us don’t know about it or don’t know how to go about getting it,” said Allen.

The overcrowding is leading to virus outbreaks most recently including distemper, a common canine virus. Weitzman said this is the most he's seen in his 30-year-career as a vet.

The staff working are working to quarantine dogs and get it under control.

“I think it's bad right now because of the numbers of animals we have in care. We’re getting 30-60 animals a day brought in as strays. I’m not kidding, it's incredible,” said Weitzman.

So the Humane Society is asking for the public's help in adopting and fostering to help them make room in their shelters and give the animals homes.

If you're thinking about surrendering or re-homing your dog, Weitzman asks the dog-owner to hold off for now.

“We can help you do that at home, by keeping the animal there and we will network that dog to everyone and find an adopter. And match you up without that pet ever having to come into the shelter,” Weitzman said.

The campuses have paused accepting surrendered dogs into Jan. 15.