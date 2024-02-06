Southcrest neighbors reflect two weeks after floods ruined their homes

Javier Aguayo, who owns four homes on Beta Street, one of the streets that bore the brunt of the catastrophic flooding on Jan. 22, told NBC 7 that he’s facing $800,000 in damages.

Beta Street looks very different now compared with how it did when it flooded. The city towed away most of the flood-disabled and -damaged cars that used to line the curb.

On Monday, most neighbors took heed to the evacuation warning, but Javier Aguayo decided to stay.

Aguayo said that, while all of his homes flooded on the street, he has flood-insurance coverage on only one of the homes.

With most of his neighbors gone, Aguayo decided not to evacuate. He said if he could make it through the worst of the flood, he could make it through the rain that followed. He’s been in his home for 45 years and said he’ll diethere. The third rainy day from this week's atmospheric river didn’t make him nervous.

“I turn on my radio and get my tequila [when it rains], and that's it,” Aguayo said. “I want to stay because I know what's going on here. I know this area, and I know they started cleaning the channel.”

Aguayo used to work for the city, clearing canals, about 30 years ago. He blames current city staff for not maintaining Chollas Creek.

“We used to work all the time,” Aguayo said. “I don't know how what happened here. Maybe, I don't know, they don't know how to run the place, so I don't know what's going on. But something happened.”

Other neighbors who haven’t come back to Beta Street told NBC7 “it’s just sad being there” and most neighbors are homeless as those who are fortunate enough to have flood coverage wait for their insurance to kick in.

Some evacuees are staying with family and friends, while others went to shelters like the one at the Balboa Park municipal gym, which is still an option for those who need it.