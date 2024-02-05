Almost everywhere in San Diego has seen an inch+ of rain. Here are the rainfall totals

The latest in a series of powerful Southern California winter storms brought more rain and the potential for destructive flooding to the already saturated San Diego area.

During a four-day period ending Wednesday morning, the dark bands of clouds had dropped anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to more than seven inches of moisture across the San Diego region, the weather service reported. Among the precipitation totals in the county, according to the NWS, was 7.03 inches up at San Onofre.

The mountains got anywhere for a trace of snow to 8 inches, according to the NWS. Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain saw 6-8 inches with up to another foot of snow possible overnight into Thursday.

An NWS flood watch will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the city of San Diego as well as the communities of Borrego Springs, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, La Mesa, National City, Oceanside, Pine Valley, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Vista. Excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations, meteorologists advised.

Want to know how much rain fell in your neck of the woods? Check out the 3-day rainfall totals as of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday: