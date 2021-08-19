Southbound I-5 On-Ramp from La Costa Avenue Closed This Weekend

Caltrans and SANDAG crews are conducting a planned Interstate 5 ramp closure this weekend in the City of Encinitas and Carlsbad.

The ramp closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. at the southbound I-5 on-ramp from La Costa Avenue in Encinitas. Detour signage will be in place to guide motorists around this closure via northbound I-5 to Poinsettia Lane in Carlsbad.

The closure is part of the $870 million Build NCC project that will allow crews to realign interchange ramps to accommodate two new Carpool/ High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect daytime and overnight construction noise and lights.

This ramp closure is the 16th in a series of 19-weekend ramp closures that will take place during the year in Encinitas and Carlsbad.

According to SANDAG, the remaining weekend ramp closures are scheduled at the following cross streets:

La Costa Avenue

Birmingham Drive

Leucadia Boulevard

For further details, click here.