South Bay family remembers 24-year-old Good Samaritan biker who died helping others in heat wave

The family of 24-year-old Kai Torres Bronson, who died trying to help hikers who were stranded without water in sweltering temperatures in remote East County last weekend, spoke on Saturday for the first time in his memory.

“Kai was the son, brother, cousin, friend that provided a shoulder to lean on, a hand to hold and a smile that would brighten your day,” Jenn Rico said while she read a statement prepared by loved ones.

Rico is a close family-friend who has known him since he was only a few years old. She was designated as the spokesperson for Torres Bronson’s parents while they grieve.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“He would follow me around wherever I went,” Rico laughed at a personal memory as she recalled young Torres Bronson. “At an early age you could tell Kai was very special. He had a huge heart.”

To Torres Bronson, all of the loved ones who surrounded him, including Rico, were considered family whether or not they were blood-related. He was described as a big brother to all of those who knew him.

“As much as Kai hated being the center of attention, he was the center and heart of his family and friends,” Rico continued with the statement.

According to his family, he was an experienced mountain biker and always went prepared. They added he had water in his backpack that they believe he gave to the hikers who he came across as they struggled with heat exhaustion.

“This past week has been extremely difficult. However, it brings the family some comfort knowing that our Kai Kai died the way that he lived, going out of his way to help others,” Rico read.

What happened?

Torres Bronson was riding with three other mountain bikers in Carrizo Gorge on Saturday, July 15 when the incident occurred. Cal Fire crews found him unresponsive about a quarter mile from the trailhead.

Just before 2:30 p.m. that day, two separate calls about groups of people who became ill from high temperatures near Goat Canyon Trestle in a remote area of the Jacumba Mountains came into the Sheriff's Rural Command.

In Jacumba that day, the highest temperature was 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather.

In the first group, there were four hikers in distress. Three of them were airlifted to safety to be treated for dehydration. A fourth hiker managed to walk back to the trailhead on their own, according to the Sheriff Department's Rural Command.

At the same time, first responders found a group of mountain bikers who were also in distress from heat exhaustion. Among them was Torres Bronson.

Torres Bronson had gone to Jacumba Hot Springs with his friends for a mountain bike ride, according to Chuck Westerheide, the County of San Diego's Public Safety Group Communications Officer. He had ridden from their meeting point close to Interstate 8 out to Goat Canyon Trestle. On the return ride, Torres Bronson complained of feeling tired and stayed behind while a friend got water for him.

Later, Torres Bronson and his friend were returning to the meeting point when he collapsed multiple times along the way, ultimately becoming unresponsive, Westerheide told NBC 7.

He was carried into an air-conditioned pickup truck, then transported from an ambulance to an air ambulance, where paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on him. Torres Bronson was eventually pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., said Brent Pascua, Fire Capt. with San Diego County Cal Fire.

The cause of death and other information were not immediately available.

“This was a good Samaritan just trying to help out," said Pascua. “Unfortunately, bad things happen to people out there when it's this hot.”

It is a pain that Torres Bronson’s family does not wish on anyone.

“We believe in our hearts that every measure was taken to save his life,” Rico read. “The Alvarez family would like Kai to be remembered for his kind heart and his mission to spread positivity and compassion. Kai believed that you should live to treat others the way you want to be treated and just be a good person.”

His family told NBC 7 they also want others to learn from this, and take the necessary steps to avoid falling ill in the extreme heat.

Staying safe in the heat and on trails

The San Diego Mountain Rescue Team suggests planning a trip well within your abilities, checking the weather forecast and bringing the essentials — including plenty of water. As a general guide, expect to drink one liter every two hours and bring extra just in case you're out longer than you plan to be. Hikers and bikers should pack some food with salts and electrolytes to replace what they lose through sweat as well.

In addition, our mountains and deserts have many areas without cell reception. Rescue crews suggest carrying a satellite messaging device or even using the satellite messaging built into some cell phones. They said it can mean the difference between having the ability to call for help or not.

The San Diego Mountain Biking Association has a "Trail Preparedness" guide for even more resources and tips to keep in mind.