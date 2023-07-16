good Samaritan

Mountain biker dies after helping save dehydrated hikers in Jacumba

When Cal Fire crews arrived, a group of mountain bikers guided them toward the hikers’ location

By Danielle Smith

A mountain biker was hospitalized and later died Saturday after trying to help dehydrated hikers in an eastern San Diego valley, officials said.

Cal Fire San Diego received a call at around 2:40 p.m. about four hikers in the area of Carrizo Gorge in Jacumba with dehydration and heat-illness-related symptoms. 

The hikers did not have food or water, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

When crews arrived, a group of mountain bikers guided them toward the hikers’ location.

Four hikers and two bikers needed to be evaluated and were treated and released at the scene.

Another biker was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased, Cornett said.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

"A huge thank you to the bystanders that were able to lead the firefighters and rescue helicopter in to where the patients were in this very rugged and remote area," Cal Fire wrote in a Facebook post.

In Jacumba Saturday, the highest temperature was 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather.

In the Facebook post, Cal Fire advised the public to bring water and food when exploring the backcountry and to plan activities when temperatures are cooler. When hiking, Cal Fire encourages people to hike in groups and make sure that friends and family are aware of their location and expected return time.

