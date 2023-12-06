SoCal-Vegas high-speed rail project secures $3B in funding

SoCal residents: How does getting to Las Vegas in two hours sound?

The Biden administration on Tuesday pledged $3 billion to help fund a high-speed rail connecting Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area.

The money will go toward starting to lay the track on some 218 miles along the Interstate 15 corridor.

The $12 billion project led by Brightline — the only privately-owned intercity passenger railroad in the U.S. — has been talked about for decades.

No date was announced for work to start, but the hope is that trains could be carrying passengers by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.