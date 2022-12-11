Snow Closes Four School Districts in San Diego County Mountains

Icy conditions and snow have forced four San Diego County school districts in mountain areas to be closed Monday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The closed school districts are:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley Schools District

Warner Unified School District

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the district wrote on their website.

No other information on further school closures were available.

Snow levels are falling this evening, and may fall as low as 3000-3500 ft Mon morning, so higher elevations that saw rain today should see the transition to snow tonight into Mon morning. When it is safe to do so, let us know how much snow you have gotten at your location! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2yvvYaebHq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2022

From Sunday evening through Monday evening, a winter storm watch is in effect for the San Diego County mountains, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Temperatures in the mountains were expected to be in the mid-40s, dropping into the mid-30s overnight, the NWS said.

Driving in those areas was expected to be dangerous because of low visibility in fog, snow and blowing snow, according to the NWS. Snow levels were expected to bottom out around 3,500 feet by Monday.

Weather conditions are expected to dry out but remain cold by Tuesday and Wednesday and warm up slightly by Thursday and Friday, the NWS said. A small chance for rain remains for next weekend, according to the NWS.