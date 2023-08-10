brush fire

Smoke billows from Camp Pendleton brush fire

By Eric S. Page

Base officials first reported the blaze, which is burning in the X-Ray Impact area a few miles north of the Oceanside border, at 2:14 p.m.
A brush fire visible to many in North County began burning Thursday afternoon on Camp Pendleton.

While there is no threat to structures, authorities wanted to alert local residents that smoke may be visible off-base or for people traveling on Interstate 5 a few miles to the west.

Firefighters from the base are on the scene, officials said.

