Smoke billows from Camp Pendleton brush fire

A brush fire visible to many in North County began burning Thursday afternoon on Camp Pendleton.
Base officials first reported the blaze, which is burning in the X-Ray Impact area a few miles north of the Oceanside border, at 2:14 p.m.
While there is no threat to structures, authorities wanted to alert local residents that smoke may be visible off-base or for people traveling on Interstate 5 a few miles to the west.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Firefighters from the base are on the scene, officials said.