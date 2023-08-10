Smoke billows from Camp Pendleton brush fire

A brush fire visible to many in North County began burning Thursday afternoon on Camp Pendleton.

Base officials first reported the blaze, which is burning in the X-Ray Impact area a few miles north of the Oceanside border, at 2:14 p.m.

****SMOKE ADVISORY****



There is currently a vegetation fire within the X-RAY Impact Area on Camp Pendleton.



Smoke may be visible, but there is currently no threat to personnel or structures. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is on scene. pic.twitter.com/9V3IWOZDqD — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 10, 2023

While there is no threat to structures, authorities wanted to alert local residents that smoke may be visible off-base or for people traveling on Interstate 5 a few miles to the west.

Firefighters from the base are on the scene, officials said.