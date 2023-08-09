San Diego

25-acre brush fire near Ramona has ‘dangerous rate of spread': Cal Fire

By Eric S. Page and Christina Bravo

What to Know: Bunnie Fire

  • 25 acres
  • One structure threatened
  • No evacuations ordered

A brush fire near Ramona Wednesday quickly grew to 25 acres and was threatening at least one structure, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The brush fire, dubbed the Bunnie Fire, started before noon near Chuck Wagon Road and has a "dangerous rate of spread," officials told NBC 7. A very large plume of smoke is hovering above the fire, clearly visible for miles around.

Very large flames could be seen consuming the small trees, chaparral and brush covering the hillsides, all abundant after the big spring and winter rains in San Diego County.

As of 12:30 p.m., just one structure was threatened, according to Cal Fire. At that time, no evacuations were currently underway.

Ground crews were on the scene, and firefighting aircraft — likely based at the Ramona Air Attack Base nearby — were seen dropping retardant were battling the blaze, which is in fairly hilly terrain with large amounts of fuel for it spread to.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

