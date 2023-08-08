Small brush fire sparked in Balboa Park

Firefighters were called out to San Diego's Balboa Park after a fire started on Tuesday morning.

The blaze, which is still small — less than half an acre — was first reported shortly after 10 a.m.

SDFD is working a Vegetation 1st Alarm at Sr-163 Nb. The call was received on 08/08/2023 at 10:06:44 AM and unit(s) arrived at 10:16:49 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/hufaee1w6k #FS23135597 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) August 8, 2023

Officials said the fire is burning near state Route 163 in the northern area of the park near Interstate 5

Firefighters are expected to make quick work extinguishing the blaze.

At a little before 10:40, San Diego Fire Rescue said that the forward spread of the fire had been stopped, and that no structures were damage, nor were any injuries reported.