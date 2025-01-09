East County

Small fire ignites in East County near Granite Hills

By NBC 7 Staff

Crews made quick work Thursday to control a small brush fire that ignited in East County amid a red flag warning.

Cal Fire said the fire started around noon in the area of La Cresta Road and Hamlet Drive near the small community of Crest, which lies between El Cajon and Alpine.

The two to three-acre fire was burning at a slow rate of spread and crews were quickly getting a handle on the blaze, Cal Fire said in a post on X.

There were no evacuation warnings or orders issued. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

San Diego County's fire agencies are on high alert amid gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity that create a weather concoction that can quickly spark and spread wildfires.

Cal Fire previously said their resources were staffed-up and additional crews were pulled in from across the state to quickly respond to any fires that arise amid the warning.

