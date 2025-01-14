Fires

Small brush fire in Mission Valley stopped; all SB I-15 lanes reopen

No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported

By NBC 7 Staff

A small brush fire that sparked in Mission Valley and prompted traffic to stop on Interstate 15 has been stopped, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at the dead end of Murphy Canyon Road. It was about a 50' X 50' area of brush that burned, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. SDFD said around 1:20 p.m. that the brush fire was stopped.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

SigAlert says they expect delays of up to an hour.

No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fires
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us