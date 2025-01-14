Small brush fire in Mission Valley stopped; all SB I-15 lanes reopen

A small brush fire that sparked in Mission Valley and prompted traffic to stop on Interstate 15 has been stopped, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at the dead end of Murphy Canyon Road. It was about a 50' X 50' area of brush that burned, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. SDFD said around 1:20 p.m. that the brush fire was stopped.

SigAlert says they expect delays of up to an hour.

No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.

