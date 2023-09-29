Skyrocketing gas prices continue in San Diego County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 23rd time in 25 days, increasing 4 cents to $6.249, its highest amount since Oct. 12.

The average price has risen 86.7 cents over the past 25 days, including 10.8 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped a half-cent Sept. 21 and 1.5 cents last Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 27.5 cents more than one week ago, 88.5 cents higher than one month ago and 4.9 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped 18.6 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

"We are continuing to see price increases due to higher oil prices and refinery maintenance that has reduced gasoline production, along with the continuing overall reduced capacity in California to produce gasoline as refineries switch to green fuel production," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the ninth time in 11 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.832. It has dropped 4.9 cents over the past 11 days.

The national average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago but nine-tenths of a cents more than one month ago and 5 cents higher than one year ago. It has dropped $1.184 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.