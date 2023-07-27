Skateboarders in Balboa Park knocked out dog trainer with their boards: San Diego Police

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a pair of skateboarders who attacked a man in Balboa Park in June, knocking him unconscious with their boards on Skate Day.

On June 21 at 4:53 p.m., a 24-year-old man was training a client's dog near the Ruben H. Fleet Science Center in the park when 100-200 skateboarders came into the park, according to police.

"One of the skateboarders told the victim and his friend to leave the park because it was the skateboarders' day to be there," San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring said. "The victim and his friend refused."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Several skateboarders began to intimidate the victim by skating close to him and the client's dog, Herring said. The victim tried to get away from the group but was followed by several skateboarders. Two men in the skateboarding group struck the victim over his head with their skateboards, causing him to lose consciousness.

"The two suspects fled the area before police arrived," Herring said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration to the back of his head.

One suspect was described as about 18 years old, with a medium build, curly blond-and-brown hair, wearing a black-and-gray Baja-type hoodie and cutoff blue jean shorts. He had a silver nose ring and a large black ink tattoo on his left hand.

The other suspect was described as the same age and build. with curly blond hair, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, green-and-black camouflage cargo pants, a light-color beanie and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is being urged to call the police at 619-744-9528. Tips can also be called in anonymously to 888- 580-8477 or submitted on the website of Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.