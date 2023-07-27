Man dies after crashing into Mira Mesa traffic signal

A driver suffered fatal injuries after his vehicle crashed into a traffic signal at a Mira Mesa intersection, police said Thursday.

He was driving a 2018 Honda Fit hatchback eastbound on 8400 Calle Cristobal when he went through the intersection of Camino Ruiz, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The hatchback crashed into a traffic control signal at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, the officer said. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the cause of the crash.