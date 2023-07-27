E-biker dies after collision with pickup in Gaslamp Quarter: San Diego Police

A woman who suffered traumatic injuries Tuesday while bringing an electric bike has died, according to San Diego police.

The 56-year-old woman riding an e-bike was gravely injured when she collided with a pickup truck on a Gaslamp Quarter street.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the woman who was killed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Just prior to the incident around 11 a.m., the woman was ready to head west but was stopped in traffic in the 500 block of Market Street. At the same time, a 58-year-old man driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was idling nearby, also waiting for the light to change. When it did, the truck and the e-biker headed west onto the 400 block of Market, then the pickup sideswiped her, according to SDPD.

The Silverado driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation after the incident, police said.

In another accident involving an e-bike Tuesday, a 32-year-old man was riding one in the 4200 block of Nordica Avenue in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego when he hit the rear bumper of a 2006 Ford F-150 around 5 p.m.

The man flew off his e-bike and was seriously injured, according to San Diego police. He, too, was brought to an area hospital after the wreck.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.