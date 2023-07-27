National City Teacher of the Year charged with victimizing second child under 14

The former “Teacher of the Year” accused of sexual misconduct of a former student, has been charged with victimizing a second child under the age of 14.

An amended complaint was filed on July 25 at the Chula Vista Southbay Courthouse. The 10-page complaint includes 19 felony counts, including lewd acts and child pornography.

Jacqueline Ma, 34, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. The judge denied bail and any pretrial release for Ma, citing flight risk and danger to the public and the victim.

Here is a timeline of the alleged sex crimes according to the new complaint:

It says Ma committed sex crimes again John Doe #1 between December 2020 and March of this year.

The additional victim – John Doe #2 is accusing Ma of sex crimes that happened in February 2020.

Ma, the 34-year-old Southbay former “Teacher of the Year” at Lincoln Acres Elementary was first arrested on March 7 after a parent suspected Ma was having an inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old child.

Ma posted bond, but National City Police arrested her again the following day on additional felony counts of sexual misconduct, and other counts related to child pornography.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to some parents about the accusations.

Ma now faces "10 years plus 150 years to life in state prison" if convicted of all 19 felonies, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 21 in Chula Vista.

Ma was named one of five 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year in an annual showcase of educators by Cox. In a profile about Ma announcing her award, Ma told Cox she "considers the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments."

View the full complaint down below: