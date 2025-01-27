1st storm of the year brings much-needed rain to San Diego County

Southern California's first storm of 2025 has provided a much-needed blanket of rain following a long stretch of dangerous fire weather conditions.

The storm moved in over the weekend and was expected to linger through at least Wednesday, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell.

So far, here's how much rain areas have received:

Oceanside: 0.57’’

Valley Center: 0.48’’

Pine Hills: 1.18’’

Julian: 0.77’’

Pine Valley: 0.30’’

Ramona: 0.40’’

Palomar Mtn.: 3.2’’ (snowfall)

Several more inches of snow are possible, as are up to a third-inch more of rain in some areas, Martell said. Scattered showers with the chance for some thunderstorms will continue early this week for the coast, valleys and mountains.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday, with chances of snowfall for county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials said county beaches have a 15% chance of a thunderstorm through Monday, with cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and gusty winds.

"Gusty southwest winds will weaken later this morning. Dry and warmer weather is expected from Wednesday through the end of the work week. Another low pressure system could bring more chances for precipitation next weekend," the NWS said.

The Border 2 Fire had blackened an estimated 6,600 acres and is 43% contained as of Monday morning. The fire broke out just west of Doghouse Junction in the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area on Thursday afternoon, a few miles north of the U.S.- Mexico border.

Meanwhile, San Diego Gas & Electric crews were inspecting power lines and equipment in areas affected by public safety power shutoffs as weather conditions improved throughout the region.