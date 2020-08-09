Gaslamp Quarter

Shots Fired Overnight in Gaslamp Quarter After Confrontation

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego Police Department officers respond to a report of shots fired early Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
San Diego police responded to a call of shots fired overnight in the Gaslamp Quarter following some sort of confrontation.

Authorities said police received a call at about 1:15 a.m. of gunshots fired in the area of G Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues, where a confrontation had taken place. A witness reported seeing a Mercedes sedan driving away from where the incident may have taken place.

No victims were reported in connection to the shots fired and no arrests were made, police said. SDPD said it was not aware of any victims who have checked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Details on what led up to the confrontation were not immediately clear.

