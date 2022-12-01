Shoplifting Crew of 5 Busted After East County Kohl's Caper: Deputies

Five men, a loaded pistol, drugs and a pile of stolen designer clothes are what deputies in Rancho San Diego found early Saturday morning during a traffic stop, according to law-enforcement officials.

The men, who a deputy told NBC 7 on Thursday were all from San Diego and entered the Kohl's department store in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road shortly before 8 a.m., then worked in concert to shoplift clothing and shoes before walking out of the store.

Employees quickly reported the theft, and deputies located a car thought to be the suspects' a short distance away near Campo Road and pulled the vehicle over.

Taken into custody were Christopher Esparza, 29; Eduardo Gonzalez, 34; Jason Castillo, 26; Jesus Lopez, 32; and Jose Castillo, 28. All of the men are suspected of conspiracy to commit a crime, shoplifting and gang allegations.

Deputies said Esparza was also in possession of a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, as well as four pills believed to contain fentanyl and what is suspected to be a half-gram of methamphetamine. It's expected that he will also face charges related to an outstanding felony warrant, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon while in public and possessing a controlled substance while being armed.

The merchandise, which is valued between $200-$500, was all returned to Kohl's.