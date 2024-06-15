Encinitas

Sheriff's deputies looking for armed felony suspect in Encinitas

By City News Service

San-Diego-Sheriff-generic-d
NBC 7

Authorities asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a suspected felon who is allegedly armed with a knife in Encinitas.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was last seen wearing a dark-blue shirt and blue jeans in the Calle Barcelona and El Camino Real area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The department was using a helicopter to search for him Saturday morning. Authorities urged anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

The nature of his previous crime wasn't immediately clear.

