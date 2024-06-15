Sheriff's deputies looking for armed felony suspect in Encinitas

Authorities asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a suspected felon who is allegedly armed with a knife in Encinitas.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was last seen wearing a dark-blue shirt and blue jeans in the Calle Barcelona and El Camino Real area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The department was using a helicopter to search for him Saturday morning. Authorities urged anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

The nature of his previous crime wasn't immediately clear.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.