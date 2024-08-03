Hillcrest

San Diego police investigating Hillcrest hate crime targeting LGBT+ community

Police say the suspects left the area in a vehicle similar to an early 2000s Buick Century with a missing right front hubcap

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Authorities are investigating "hate crime-related vandalism" targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

The San Diego Police Department's LGBTQ+ liaisons were contacted by local business owners to report the vandalism, which occurred early Friday morning in the area of Fifth Avenue and Robinson Avenue.

Police said the vandalism included a swastika and an anti-LGBTQ+ slur spray painted on a trash can and a wall.

Investigators from the SDPD's Western Division were sent to the scene to begin the investigation and collect any available video surveillance. They said it appeared that three unknown suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts committed the acts between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

"It appears they possibly left the area in a vehicle similar to an early 2000s grey Buick Century, which was missing the right front hubcap," police added.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Western Division at 619-692-4800, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

