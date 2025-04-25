Officials to iron out wrinkles in second statewide $2,000 e-bike voucher program

Once again, Californians may be eligible to receive a voucher for thousands of dollars to go toward the purchase of an e-bike — and this time organizers are trying to give applicants a better chance at getting the assistance

The California E-bike Incentive Project is accepting applications from under-served community members with the goal of making “environmentally-friendly transportation accessible and affordable to all,” but this time around, applicants need to be in a digital waiting room during a digital drawing in which up to 1,000 recipients will be randomly selected.

Vouchers can be applied like a discount at select stores and online retailers. The "base incentive voucher" covers up to $2,000 for applicants who demonstrate a financial need based on the Federal Poverty guidelines.

How to qualify

Applicants have to be California residents over the age of 18 with a household income of 300% or less of federal poverty levels. They must complete an online application and recieve an e-mail approval prior to the drawing, which will take place on April 29 For full income guidelines, visit the project website.

Unlike the last drawing, back in December 2024, when all the vouchers were snapped up in minutes on a first-come, first-served basis, applicants will be selected lottery-style after entering the waiting room between 5-6 p.m. PT on April 29.

The online application asks for basic information and requires that applicants upload forms to verify their qualifications for the program. E-bike riding hopefuls who are approved will get an email with information about how much their voucher is for. The base incentive voucher is for $1,750, and an additional $250 is available for "priority applicants" with greater financial need. The vouchers can be used to purchase eligible e-bikes, as well as helmets, bike locks, racks and baskets, fenders, mirrors, reflective clothing and lights, as well as delivery costs, assembly fees and any associated sales taxes.

People whose applications are denied will also get an email either detailing instructions on how to resubmit, or information on why they are ineligible.

Purchasing an e-bike

Vouchers are valid at 420 brick-and-mortar and online retailers in California. A number of e-bike requirements are necessary for purchase: The bike must be new, for example, be fully assembled and come with a minimum 1-year warranty on its electrical components.

Buyers should take their lifestyle needs into account in order to get the most out of their e-bike. With a number of “classes” available, e-bike designs vary to accommodate a range of user needs. According to the project website, “A Class 1 e-bike, also known as a pedelec, relies on pedaling to propel forward,” while “Class 2 e-bikes offer both pedal assist and throttle assist, allowing them to move forward even without pedaling.” Class 3 e-bikes reach higher speeds, according to the website.

About the incentive project

The goal is to incentivize e-bike usage and increase access to e-bikes. The initiative is “intended to encourage the adoption for low-income individuals of e-bikes as a replacement for motor vehicle trips while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

The California E-bike Incentive Project is partnered with California Air Resources Board and San Diego-based non-profit Pedal Ahead. The project is also a part of California Climate Investments, which “puts billions of dollars of cap-and-trade auction proceeds to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, improving public health and the environment, and providing meaningful benefits to the most disadvantaged communities and low-income communities and households,” according to the climate investments website.