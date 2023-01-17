Sewage Spill Closes San Diego Bay, Parts of Carlsbad State Beach and Others

The San Diego County shoreline is dotted with beach closures Tuesday due to sewage spills and urban runoff from recent rains, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ).

The agency announced several new beach closures Monday night after testing indicated the water contains sewage and could cause illness to those who have contact with the water. The areas affected included the San Diego Bay, "including all water north and west of Chollas Creek, up to Shelter Island;" South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad; the nearby outlet of the Batiquitos Lagoon; and Park Morrison Pond in Sweetwater Summit Regional Park.

Where the sewage spill or spills were coming from and if it was a result of or exacerbated by recent rains was not immediately clear. NBC 7 has reached out to the DEHQ for more information.

The DEHQ said the closures would remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe.

DEHQ also extended the General Rain Advisory for all coastal beaches and bays. Rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness, the DEHQ said. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

Additionally, continued orders remain in place for Children's Pool in La Jolla and Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach -- which have an advisory due to high bacteria levels -- and Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado Shorelines, which are closed due to Tijuana River sewage outflow.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

City News Service contributed to this report