Ocean Beach Pier Damaged Due to Heavy Surf, Closed Until Further Notice

The San Diego Lifeguards advised that the Ocean Beach Pier should remain closed after heavy surf and tide caused damage.

The pier has been closed since Thursday morning due to a storm that hit the county and brought a high surf warning for the coast. The City of San Diego said once the surf drops, the lifeguards can assess for damage to see if it's safe for public use.

RT @SDFD: @SDLifeguards advise that the #oceanbeach pier will remain closed until further notice.

The heavy surf and tide on Jan. 6 caused damage which will have to be repaired before it's re-opened. #cawx #highsurf pic.twitter.com/A068MZwIJm — SDFD (@SDFD) January 8, 2023

The pier has been closed several times before. Last year, a city of San Diego spokesperson said the pier had reached the end of its life.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“After 56 years of exposure to a harsh marine environment and climate change increasing the frequency of storm events and rising sea levels, the pier has reached the end of its useful life.”

Last January, the City of San Diego secured $8.4 million to fix the pier which the project is set to begin in a few years.

The city of San Diego knows the Ocean Beach Pier is falling apart. NBC 7's Joe Little shares what they're going to do about it.

San Diego County is expected another storm next week. On Tuesday, an incoming storm could produce thunder and lightning at area beaches. Another break in the active weather could occur Wednesday through early Friday, with the potential for another storm next weekend.