Service dogs graduate from training in North County

Eleven Labradors and golden retrievers redeemed two years of training for their new careers as part-time service dogs and full-time best friends.

“It was over a year of waiting,” said new handler Adam Lucas, who also graduated with his match, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever named Anton.

Lucas has been managing his rare neuromuscular disorder for decades. Now, Anton can take a load off.

“He can open doors. He can tug. He can pick up my phone and keys when I drop them,” Lucas said.

“They also work with professionals in the industry to provide comfort and therapies through speech and language pathology, physical therapy and occupational therapy," trainer Ashley Wilt said.

Canine Companions trains Labradors and golden retrievers because they’re social, smart and dedicated.

“They love to play and cuddle and do everything a pet dog would, but they know when they're working that they really enjoy it,” Wilt said. “It’s all a big fun game to them to be able to bring items to their people.”

Once matched, the dogs work for eight to 10 years at no cost before they retire from service and handlers can adopt them as pets.

“He's perfect,” Lucas said as he looked down at Anton. “He's a dream come true, and every day is kind of a gift now. It shows if you’re living with a terrible disease or if you're struggling with paralysis, it doesn't have to be the end.”

If you'd like to volunteer or know someone who could use a service dog's help click here.