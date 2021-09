A series of four earthquakes rattled Anza, California, in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon.

No damage has been reported, but Californians as far away as North San Diego County reported feeling weak to light shaking from the quakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed four earthquakes in the area within a span of about 19 minutes: