Senator introduces bill to collect tolls to care for Tijuana River Valley

California State Sen. Steve Padilla introduced a bill this week that could pave the way for millions of dollars a year to help clean and care for the Tijuana River Valley.

“This is a public health and environmental and economic crisis that we can't ignore,” Padilla said while standing near the Tijuana River Estuary in Imperial Beach.

If approved, Padilla’s Senate Bill 10 will allow the San Diego Association of Governments to allocate money collected at the Otay Mesa East Toll Facility to a fund for the river valley. The Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is slated to open in 2028 and connect to state Route 11 in Otay Mesa. Tractor trailer drivers will be charged a toll coming into the U.S.

Padilla estimated the tolls could generate upwards of $25 million a year for the Tijuana River Valley.

“We've got hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to new infrastructure that's being updated, but we're still behind the ball,” he explained.

Congress has allocated millions of dollars to fix the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Ysidro. Mexico is spending millions to fix its own wastewater treatment plant. However, a complete fix for the raw sewage flowing from Tijuana into San Diego County will also require a diversion system that will also cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We need every tool in the toolbox,” Padilla concluded.

A SANDAG spokesperson told NBC 7, “SANDAG is currently analyzing Senate Bill 10, introduced by Senator Steve Padilla, and has not taken an official position on this proposal.

“SANDAG remains committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to deliver the critical SR 11/ Otay Mesa East Port of Entry project. And to prioritize projects that improve quality of life and promote environmental justice throughout the border region.”

Padilla introduced two bills earlier this year to help the Tijuana River Valley. Neither was approved.