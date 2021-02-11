Select CVS Pharmacies in San Diego County Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

Select CVS Pharmacies, including several in San Diego County, have received doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinating San Diegans on Friday.

According to a representative with CVS Health, the company is receiving approximately 82,000 doses each week from the federal government for more than 100 CVS stores statewide. Participating San Diego County locations include some stores in the city of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Santee and Poway.

“I’m shocked that they’re bringing it (vaccines) to this one,” said Judy Dinges, who lives near a participating CVS store in Pacific Beach. Dinges said she drove 30 minutes into Chula Vista for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and would consider getting her second dose at her local CVS.

“I mean, this is more convenient,” she said.

“It takes into consideration people’s accessibility, that kind of thing, and that’s what counts right now,” Pacific Beach Sara Jouin said.



Appointments are required. Patients can expect to answer a series of questions to confirm eligibility, then choose a location and a time slot. Appointments are scheduled every 15 minutes. For now, healthcare workers and people 65 and older are eligible for an appointment.

“The more people vaccinated, the quicker this can be gotten under control and hopefully life can go back to something resembling normalcy,” said Jouin.